Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Price Target Increased by 1900.00% to 3,009.00

The average one-year price target for Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) has been revised to 3,009.00 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of 150.45 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,616.00 to a high of 3,675.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.31% from the latest reported closing price of 1,335.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEC is 0.27%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.55% to 103,748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 33,833K shares representing 70.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,552K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,933K shares representing 24.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,860K shares, representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 6.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,519K shares representing 15.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,556K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 9.14% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 6,780K shares representing 14.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,466K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 0.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,467K shares representing 11.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,755K shares, representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 13.87% over the last quarter.

