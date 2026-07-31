Diversified Energy Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Diversified Energy Company DEC is set to release second-quarter 2026results on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a profit of 20 cents per share on revenues of $492.5 million.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the oil and gas firm’s performance in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Diversified Energy’s previous-quarter results first.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Birmingham, AL-based company, which acquires, operates and improves established U.S. oil and gas assets, beat the consensus mark on operational excellence and portfolio optimization gains. Diversified Energy had reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.05, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. Sales of $27.1 million also beat the consensus mark by 81%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Diversified Energy Company PLC price-eps-surprise | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote

Factors to Consider

Diversified Energy's second-quarter 2026 results were likely supported by its expanding Portfolio Optimization Program, which continued unlocking cash beyond core production. In the first quarter, the company generated roughly $101 million through optimization initiatives, including acreage monetizations, while management highlighted additional opportunities from non-operated development, environmental credits and asset sales. The program had already produced more than $400 million since early 2023, suggesting these cash-generating initiatives could have continued boosting profitability and free cash flow during the second quarter as more assets were optimized.

Operational momentum likely remained a tailwind in the second quarter. Management reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $925-$975 million and expected about $430 million in adjusted free cash flow despite weather-related disruptions in the first quarter. March production exited at approximately 1.23 billion cubic feet equivalent per day, aligning with guidance, while debt reduction of $92 million lowered leverage to 2.2X, comfortably within the target range. Continued balance-sheet improvement, strong liquidity of about $529 million and disciplined capital allocation likely positioned the company to sustain healthy earnings and cash generation in the to-be-reported quarter.

Although the Camino acquisition strengthened Diversified's long-term outlook, it was unlikely to provide a meaningful earnings contribution in the second quarter. Management stated that the $1.2 billion transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions, and confirmed that neither the Camino acquisition nor the recently completed Sheridan deal was fully incorporated into full-year guidance. As a result, investors were unlikely to see the expected production growth, synergies and cash flow benefits from Camino reflected in second-quarter earnings.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Diversified Energy is likely to beat estimates in the second quarter of 2026. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: DEC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 20 cents per share each.

Zacks Rank: Diversified Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, the company’s 0.00% ESP makes surprise prediction difficult this earnings season.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Diversified Energy, here are some firms from the energyspace that you may want to consider based on our model:

Devon Energy DVN: It has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank #3.Devon Energy is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 4.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

For 2026, Devon Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of 18.4%. Valued at around $27.6 billion, it has gained 37.4% in a year.

Excelerate Energy EE: It has an Earnings ESP of +11.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.Excelerate Energy is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5.

For 2026, Excelerate Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of 18.8%. Valued at around $4.2 billion, it has gained 49.5% in a year.

Helmerich & Payne HP: It has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.Helmerich & Payne is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5.

Helmerich & Payne’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 27.5%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 19.1%. Valued at around $3.3 billion, it has gained 115.6% in a year.

Teaser: DEC's Q2 results may reflect portfolio optimization, steady production and lower debt, while Camino benefits remain out of reach.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.