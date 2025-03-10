News & Insights

DEC

Diversified Energy, FuelCell Energy & TESIAC Partner To Power Data Centers

March 10, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC), FuelCell Energy, and TESIAC Monday have formed a strategic partnership to provide 360 MW of net-zero power to data centers in Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky. The collaboration will use natural gas and captured coal mine methane or CMM to generate clean, efficient, and scalable energy through fuel cell technology.

The initiative includes:

Diversified Energy supplying natural gas and CMM from the Appalachian Basin.

FuelCell Energy deploying fuel cell platforms for high-efficiency power and emissions management.

TESIAC securing financing to accelerate deployment.

This behind-the-meter power solution will enhance grid independence, financial resilience, and carbon optimization, supporting AI and high-performance computing growth while creating jobs and economic benefits. The companies will announce further project details soon.

Monday, DEC closed at $10.97, down 2.75%, and is currently trading at $10.96, down 0.09% on the NYSE.

RTTNews
