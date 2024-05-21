Diversified Energy Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has announced the buyback of 3,750 of its own shares at a price of 1,126 pence each, as part of its share repurchase program initiated in June 2023. Post cancellation of these shares, the company will have 47,493,429 ordinary shares in issue. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to deliver shareholder value and improve operational performance.

