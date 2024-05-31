Diversified Energy Executes Share Buyback

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 3,750 shares at a price of 1,161 pence per share, which will be subsequently cancelled. This move comes as part of a previously announced share buyback program and leaves the company with 47,467,179 ordinary shares remaining. The buyback was conducted through the investment firm Peel Hunt LLP, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy to deliver shareholder value and improve financial performance.

