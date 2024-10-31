Diversified Energy Company Reveals Voting Rights and Sustainability Focus

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, with 51,295,645 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. Shareholders can use this figure to determine their shareholdings under financial regulations. The company focuses on sustainable natural gas and liquids production and is recognized for its environmental stewardship.

For further insights into GB:DEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.