Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) was up +2.82% at $13.86. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas and oil production company had lost 9.59% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.82%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diversified Energy Company PLC will be of great interest to investors.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.4 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion, which would represent changes of -3.93% and +20.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.06. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.88.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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