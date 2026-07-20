Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ended the recent trading session at $13.14, demonstrating a -1.65% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas and oil production company had gained 2.77% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.6% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.15 per share and a revenue of $2.2 billion, representing changes of -9.39% and +20.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.8% lower. Currently, Diversified Energy Company PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Diversified Energy Company PLC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.57.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.