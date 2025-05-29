Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) closed the latest trading day at $14.15, indicating a -1.32% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

Shares of the gas and oil production company have appreciated by 15.55% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion, indicating changes of +2.05% and +89.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 40.24% lower. Diversified Energy Company PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Diversified Energy Company PLC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.21. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.25 for its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.