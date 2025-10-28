Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.68, moving -4.45% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.8%.

The stock of gas and oil production company has fallen by 4.94% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 3, 2025.

DEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.73 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40% and +97.06%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 18.95% increase. As of now, Diversified Energy Company PLC holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.86. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.15.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

