Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ending at $12.51, denoting a -0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas and oil production company had lost 24.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $279 million, down 67.87% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Diversified Energy Company PLC holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.52.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

