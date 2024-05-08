Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ending at $14.10, denoting a -0.21% adjustment from its last day's close. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

The gas and oil production company's stock has climbed by 4.28% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.17 per share and a revenue of $977.6 million, indicating changes of +47.62% and +12.59%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Diversified Energy Company PLC possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.53. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.8 for its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.