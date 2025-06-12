Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ended the recent trading session at $14.02, demonstrating a -5.53% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

The gas and oil production company's shares have seen an increase of 6.99% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.05% and +89.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 42.15% decrease. Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.8.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

