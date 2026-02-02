Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ended the recent trading session at $12.99, demonstrating a -2.99% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the gas and oil production company had lost 9.53% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.33% and +145.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 8.92% decrease. At present, Diversified Energy Company PLC boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Diversified Energy Company PLC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.98.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

