Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.75, moving -4.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the gas and oil production company had lost 7.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.4 per share and a revenue of $1.51 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.93% and -17.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Diversified Energy Company PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.26. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.25 of its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.