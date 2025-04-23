Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) standing at $12.05, reflecting a +0.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.67% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.5%.

The gas and oil production company's stock has dropped by 8.51% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.69% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.33 per share and a revenue of $1.7 billion, representing changes of +70.77% and +95.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.42% upward. Diversified Energy Company PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.92, which means Diversified Energy Company PLC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

