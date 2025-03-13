Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ending at $11.71, denoting a +1.21% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas and oil production company had lost 31.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $279 million, reflecting a 67.87% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Diversified Energy Company PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.83. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.48.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.