Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ending at $14.13, denoting a +0.28% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

The the stock of gas and oil production company has risen by 8.97% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion, which would represent changes of +2.05% and +89.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 42.15% lower. Diversified Energy Company PLC presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.74.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

