Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ended the recent trading session at $12.90, demonstrating a -1.07% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.74%.

Shares of the gas and oil production company have appreciated by 10.04% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.44 per share and a revenue of $1.68 billion, signifying shifts of +76.41% and +93.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.83% higher. Diversified Energy Company PLC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Diversified Energy Company PLC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.79. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.41.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 147, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.