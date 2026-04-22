Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ended the recent trading session at $15.53, demonstrating a +2.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

The stock of gas and oil production company has fallen by 8.6% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.31 per share and a revenue of $2.04 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.73% and +157.1%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5608.33% higher within the past month. Right now, Diversified Energy Company PLC possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.94 for its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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