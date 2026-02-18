Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) closed at $13.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.75% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.78%.

The gas and oil production company's stock has climbed by 4.3% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.77% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2026.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $1.95 billion, demonstrating changes of -13.33% and +145.46%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.6% decrease. Currently, Diversified Energy Company PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.77. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.38.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

