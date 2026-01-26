Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.17, moving +2.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

The gas and oil production company's stock has dropped by 9.95% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.73 per share and a revenue of $1.91 billion, indicating changes of -11.28% and +140.74%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.49% lower. Currently, Diversified Energy Company PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.14 of its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.