Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) closed the latest trading day at $13.84, indicating a +0.8% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.3% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.87%.

The gas and oil production company's stock has dropped by 5.31% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.12% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diversified Energy Company PLC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 15, 2024.

DEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $926.53 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.37% and +6.71%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 19.92% increase. Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.92 for its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

