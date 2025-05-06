Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) reached $12.93, with a +0.23% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.87%.

The gas and oil production company's stock has climbed by 13.86% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.44 per share and a revenue of $1.68 billion, signifying shifts of +76.41% and +93.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.3% upward. Currently, Diversified Energy Company PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.