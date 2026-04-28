Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) was up +2.11% at $16.00. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.

The gas and oil production company's shares have seen a decrease of 14.37% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.31 per share and a revenue of $2.04 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.73% and +157.1%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 60.44% higher within the past month. At present, Diversified Energy Company PLC boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Diversified Energy Company PLC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.74. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.54.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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