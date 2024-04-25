Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ending at $13.90, denoting a +1.98% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.46% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the gas and oil production company had gained 19.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.04%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.

DEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $977.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.62% and +12.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Diversified Energy Company PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.06.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.