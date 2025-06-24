Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ended the recent trading session at $15.22, demonstrating a +2.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas and oil production company had gained 5.76% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion, which would represent changes of +2.05% and +89.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Diversified Energy Company PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.43, which means Diversified Energy Company PLC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.