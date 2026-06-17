Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) was down 1.96% at $12.99. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.35%.

The gas and oil production company's shares have seen a decrease of 21.04% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.4 per share and a revenue of $1.51 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.93% and -17.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Diversified Energy Company PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.01. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.78.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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