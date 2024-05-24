Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) reached $14.27, with a +0.85% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.7%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas and oil production company had gained 1.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.26% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.03% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $957.6 million, indicating changes of +51.7% and +10.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.77% upward. Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Diversified Energy Company PLC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.33.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

