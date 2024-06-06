Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) ending at $14.39, denoting a +0.49% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the gas and oil production company had gained 1.56% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.35% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and a revenue of $957.6 million, representing changes of +51.7% and +10.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.77% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Diversified Energy Company PLC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.13, which means Diversified Energy Company PLC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, finds itself in the bottom 49% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.