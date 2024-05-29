News & Insights

Stocks

Diversified Energy Company Executes Share Buyback

May 29, 2024 — 02:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 3,750 ordinary shares at a price of 1,117 pence each, as part of its previously announced program, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move is set to reduce the total number of ordinary shares in issue, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares for investors. The company emphasizes its commitment to environmental and operational performance improvement, making it a noteworthy player in the energy sector for stakeholders.

For further insights into GB:DEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DEC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.