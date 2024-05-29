Diversified Energy Company Executes Share Buyback

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 3,750 ordinary shares at a price of 1,117 pence each, as part of its previously announced program, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move is set to reduce the total number of ordinary shares in issue, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares for investors. The company emphasizes its commitment to environmental and operational performance improvement, making it a noteworthy player in the energy sector for stakeholders.

