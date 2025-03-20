News & Insights

Markets
DEC

Diversified Energy To Buy Back 4.76 Mln Shares At 20 Pence Each

March 20, 2025 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Diversified Energy Co. Plc. (DEC) Thursday announced a buyback of 4,756,842 shares for a total consideration of up to 52.3 million pounds. The company said the authorisation is to buy back ordinary shares of 20 pence each.

According to Diversified Energy, the share buyback program will end at the earlier date of either June 30, 2026 or the Company's Annual General Meeting of its shareholders in 2026.

The main aim of the program is to reduce its issued share capital. To facilitate the program, Diversified Energy has entered into an engagement with Peel Hunt LLP, giving the latter authority to repurchase shares, subject to certain agreed parameters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DEC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.