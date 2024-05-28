News & Insights

Diversified Energy Announces Share Buyback Execution

May 28, 2024

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 3,750 shares at a price of 1,086 pence each, as part of a programme announced last year, with the intent to cancel the acquired shares. This action will leave the company with 47,478,429 ordinary shares in issue, a figure important for shareholders in relation to the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The buyback reflects Diversified’s ongoing strategy to deliver shareholder value and improve their investment proposition.

