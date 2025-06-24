Diversified Energy And Carlyle Plan To Spend $2 Bln On U.S. Oil And Gas Fields

(RTTNews) - Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC, DEC.L) and global investment firm Carlyle (CG) have announced a strategic partnership to invest up to $2 billion in existing proved developed producing natural gas and oil assets across the United States.

As per the terms of the agreement, Diversified will serve as the operator and servicer of the newly acquired assets. As investments occur, Carlyle intends to pursue opportunities to securitize these assets, seeking to unlock long-term, resilient financing for this critical segment of the nation's energy infrastructure.

