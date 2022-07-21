Diversey Holdings, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:DSEY) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Diversey Holdings, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:DSEY) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. The US$2.3b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$175m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$118m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Diversey Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 10 industry analysts covering Diversey Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$65m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 99% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:DSEY Earnings Per Share Growth July 21st 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Diversey Holdings' upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Diversey Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Diversey Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Diversey Holdings, take a look at Diversey Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further examine:

