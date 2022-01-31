Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$39m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$211m, the US$3.4b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Diversey Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 10 industry analysts covering Diversey Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$72m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 112% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:DSEY Earnings Per Share Growth January 31st 2022

Underlying developments driving Diversey Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Diversey Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Diversey Holdings to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Diversey Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Diversey Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Diversey Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Diversey Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.