Diverse Offerings & Domain Expertise Aid Gartner Amid Stiff Rivalry

Gartner Inc.’s IT growth is primarily driven by its diverse offerings across domains, which ensure a stable top line and reduce reliance on a single revenue stream. The company leverages its domain expertise and technology-related insights to help clients maximize returns on capital investments, enabling it to charge a premium for services. Strong shareholder-friendly policies are an added advantage.

However, heightened competition within the consulting services industry, higher talent costs and foreign exchange risk dampen profitability and scalability.

How Is IT Faring?

Gartner, a leading global information technology research and advisory firm, offers rich domain expertise and technology-related insights necessary for an informed decision-making process. The company offers a comprehensive services portfolio and provides key insights and decision-support solutions, using advanced technologies to collect and analyze large volumes of data. These insights are based on verified data gathered from more than 15,000 global organizations.

The company’s wide range of offerings increases operational efficiency and mitigates operating risks, resulting in low customer concentration. Gartner's unique product lineup and combined research consulting team give it a distinct edge over competitors. The company generates steady revenues by publishing proprietary research, hosting events and offering interactive tools, peer networking, briefings and advisory services.

Gartner, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Gartner, Inc. revenue-ttm | Gartner, Inc. Quote

The company delivers timely, pragmatic insights through in-depth, actionable research, helping clients save thousands of dollars. The industry’s dynamic and complex nature drives the growth of Gartner’s research and consultancy services, which help support higher productivity, improve performance metrics and protect the enterprise from cybersecurity threats. Providing such valuable information and insights allows it to charge a premium for the services.

IT has demonstrated a strong commitment to its shareholders through share repurchases over time. It repurchased shares worth $600 million, $700 million and $2 billion in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. Such moves instill investor confidence in its stock and enhance shareholder value.

Meanwhile, Gartner faces significant competition from electronic and print media companies and consulting firms. This competition fuels innovation across the industry while driving pricing pressures. The company must balance competitive pricing with the need to maintain healthy profit margins.

IT has been witnessing higher costs due to a competitive talent market. While advancements in automation and artificial intelligence offer massive opportunities for the industry, these technologies enable clients to improve performance with in-house tools, thereby creating uncertainty for consulting services firms.

The company’s global presence exposes it to foreign exchange-related risks. Any appreciation or depreciation of the U.S. dollar against other foreign currencies, such as the British pound, euro, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Japanese yen, could impact the company's financial results.

IT reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results. The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11% and increased 11.4% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.51 billion marginally missed the consensus estimate and fell 1.5% year over year.

Gartner currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Veralto Corporation VLTO and Verisk Analytics VRSK.

Veralto Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%. VLTO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average.

Verisk Analytics also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 11.7%. VRSK's earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with the surprise being 6.3%, on average.

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Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.