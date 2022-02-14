Diverging Strategies in Advisor Retention and Recruitment

Edward Jones and LPL are two industry titans in terms of total advisor employment, but these firms are moving in drastically different directions when it comes to talent acquisition and development. Once Jones had a 30,000 advisor target but since the pandemic, they have scaled back recruitment efforts and shifted strategy. This had their numbers dwindle by 2% year over year to 18,823 brokers. LPL on the other hand has doubled down on recruiting efforts and saw its head count surge by 15%. What drove this growth was a combination of new recruiting models and full-service firms and acquisitions. However, despite losing advisors Jones saw revenue grow by 22% from 2020 to 2021, because the rising markets increased the fee-based revenue.

Finsum: There are lots of transitional costs from squirting new talent: training, legal, etc in the short run this can eat at the bottom line when trying to grow.

