Diverging economic performance helps C$ notch weekly gain

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback

* Touches strongest intraday level since June 13 at 1.2790

* Flash estimate shows Canadian economy growing 4.6% in Q2

* 10-year yield touches its lowest since April 7 at 2.550%

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday but notched its second straight weekly gain, as equity markets rose and preliminary data showed the domestic economy growing at a pace exceeding the Bank of Canada's projection.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2820 to the greenback, or 78.00 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since June 13 at 1.2790.

For the week, the currency was up 0.7%, while it has gained 0.4% since the start of the month, as the possibility that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more slowly than previously anticipated boosted global equity markets.

It follows data on Thursday that showed the U.S. economy shrinking for a second straight quarter.

"The risk backdrop has been supportive of CAD gains recently," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Divergence between U.S. and Canadian economic data "has helped to underpin CAD as well," Davis said.

The Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.6% in the second quarter over the first, supporting expectations of another big interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada in September.

The central bank has projected 4% growth for the second quarter.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as attention turned to next week's OPEC+ meeting and expectations that the oil producers group will dash U.S. hopes for a supply boost. U.S. crude prices were up 2.4% at $98.71 a barrel.

Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve in a shortened session ahead of a market holiday on Monday.

The 10-year touched its lowest level since April 7 at 2.550% before recovering some ground to 2.611%, down nearly one basis point on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra Maler) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

