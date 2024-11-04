A Dive into Staar Surgical (STAA) International Revenue Trends and Forecasts

Have you assessed how the international operations of Staar Surgical (STAA) performed in the quarter ended September 2024? For this maker of implantable lenses, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into STAA's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $88.59 million, experiencing an increase of 10.3% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of STAA's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Closer Look at STAA's Revenue Streams Abroad

Other International generated $21.55 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 24.32% of the total. This represented a surprise of +11.29% compared to the $19.36 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other International accounted for $20.33 million (20.53%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $18.68 million (23.26%) to the total revenue.

Japan accounted for 11.89% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $10.53 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +18.23%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $8.91 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Japan contributed $9.89 million (9.98%) and $9.09 million (11.32%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $51.83 million came from China during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 58.51%. This represented a surprise of -5.8% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $55.02 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $63.4 million, or 64.03%, and $48.26 million, or 60.09%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Staar Surgical to report a total revenue of $79.33 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 4% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Other International, Japan and China are predicted to be 25.3%, 11.9% and 58.7%, corresponding to amounts of $20.06 million, $9.4 million and $46.53 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $341.14 million, which signifies a rise of 5.8% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Other International at 24.5% ($83.58 million), Japan at 11.2% ($38.27 million) and China at 59.6% ($203.35 million).

Closing Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Staar Surgical faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At the moment, Staar Surgical has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Staar Surgical's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 18.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 0.4%. In the same interval, the Zacks Medical sector, to which Staar Surgical belongs, has registered a decrease of 3.5%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 25.6%, while the S&P 500 increased by 5.5%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 4.1% during this timeframe.

