A Dive into NETGEAR (NTGR) International Revenue Trends and Forecasts

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $182.47 million, marking an improvement of 0% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of NTGR's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding NTGR's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, APAC contributed $22.41 million in revenue, making up 12.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million, this meant a surprise of +3.42%. Looking back, APAC contributed $19.54 million, or 10.6%, in the previous quarter, and $23.64 million, or 13%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $36.16 million came from EMEA during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 19.8%. This represented a surprise of +2.38% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $35.32 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $36.94 million, or 20%, and $35.92 million, or 19.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that NETGEAR will post revenues of $152.49 million, which reflects a decline of 5.9% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 13.2% from APAC ($20.16 million), and 22% from EMEA ($33.47 million).

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $694.24 million in total revenue, down 0.8% from the previous year. Revenues from APAC and EMEA are expected to constitute 12% ($83.53 million), and 20.4% ($141.65 million) of the total, respectively.

The Bottom Line

NETGEAR's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Reviewing NETGEAR, Inc.'s Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has witnessed a decline of 13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 0.2%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which NETGEAR belongs, has registered a decrease of 2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 26.1%, while the S&P 500 increased by 3.4%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 0.3% during this timeframe.

