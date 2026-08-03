A Dive into American Tower (AMT) International Revenue Trends and Forecasts

Have you looked into how American Tower (AMT) performed internationally during the quarter ending June 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this wireless communications infrastructure company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Upon examining AMT's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $2.75 billion, increasing 4.7% year over year. Now, let's delve into AMT's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Dive into AMT's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Europe contributed $259 million in revenue, making up 9.4% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $252.39 million, this meant a surprise of +2.62%. Looking back, Europe contributed $261 million, or 9.5%, in the previous quarter, and $233 million, or 8.9%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Latin America generated $442 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 16.1% of the total. This represented a surprise of +2.95% compared to the $429.34 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Latin America accounted for $480 million (17.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $389 million (14.8%) to the total revenue.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower to report $2.74 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 0.7% from the year-ago quarter. Europe and Latin America are expected to contribute 9.6% (translating to $262.44 million), and 15.4% ($420.25 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $10.96 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 3% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Europe and Latin America are projected to be 9.5% ($1.04 billion), and 15.9% ($1.74 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Concluding Remarks

The dependency of American Tower on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

American Tower currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has gained 4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 0.2% increase. The Zacks Finance sector, of which American Tower is a part, has risen 3% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 1.8% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 4.2% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 7%

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.