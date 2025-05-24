Ditch the Crowd and Get Better Returns

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

How to Defeat Your Investing Biases to Generate Cash Now

Editor’s Note: Our offices are closed Monday in honor of Memorial Day and the men and women who died while serving in our military. If you need help from our Customer Service team, they’ll be happy to assist you when we open on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

Have you ever read a headline that made you want to throw your phone across the room? Not out of anger, but frustration for your own bad investing decisions?

You know the headlines I mean.

“TSLA up 1,200% since 2019…”

“Nvidia breaks $1 trillion market cap…”

And all you can think is:

“I saw that. I knew that. Why didn’t I act? I missed it!”

We’ve all been there.

You hear about a new megatrend… or maybe a little-known company with a big new technological innovation… or a bold prediction about a company or sector…

And you think, “Interesting. I’ll keep an eye on it and see if I find anything I like to buy.”

Then life happens.

The market goes through its gyrations, and things look more unsteady.

And six months later, that “little idea” has pushed select stocks skyward and made investors rich … and you never acted.

I had one of those moments this week with quantum computing stocks. A slew of headlines like the following one appeared about IONQ.

And this one about D-Wave:

Last year, quantum computing and both companies appeared on my radar, yet I did nothing about it.

But here’s the good news: The market always gives you another shot.

And according to one of the most successful growth investors of the last 40 years, the one who was touting quantum computing stocks last year, your next shot may be unfolding right now.

Headlines Shouldn’t Drive Your Investing

Just because the headlines scream about a trend or set of stocks, that shouldn’t drive your investing decisions. Think of the recent market sell-off after President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day press conference.

The market plunged and many investors sold to get out of the market’s downward path. Investors will do what they always do when the headlines become bearish.

They chase the safety of the crowd. Selling low. Waiting for permission from the media to feel bullish again. Or worse, they load up on whatever trend or stock had the biggest bounce … yesterday.

Here in the Digest, we’ve written a lot about how the human brain is wired this way. People have an innate tendency to follow the rest of the herd. It’s a bias called crowd-seeking.

It’s been hardcoded into us for tens of thousands of years.

Imagine you and your hunter/gatherer tribe are out and about… moving to a place with more fresh water.

On your way, you see three dozen terrified members of your neighboring tribe running for their lives in a human stampede.

Your instincts will tell you to run as fast as you can. There’s a good reason three dozen people are running for their lives, and it doesn’t matter if you can’t see any danger… you just know it’s time to run.

This reason – survival – is the core reason why humans seek crowds. To this day, we know having your own crowd – your family, friends, and coworkers – leads to longer, better lives.

But your emotions weren’t built to make you rich in the stock market.

How to Overcome Your Biases

Louis Navellier’s Stock Grader doesn’t read the news.

It doesn’t care who is President.

It doesn’t get scared on down days or too excited on up days.

It just scans over 6,000 stocks every week… analyzes fundamentals… tracks price action… and seeks out the stocks with the highest probability of explosive, near-term gains.

That’s how Louis has been able to identify over 175 stocks that went on to make 1,000%+ gains.

Let’s go back to a similar down-market moment…

In 2022, the S&P 500 was in a bear market. Meanwhile, Louis’ system was weeding through the thousands of options to identify which stocks were going to be the rare winners.

And it flagged was Vista Energy (VIST).

At the time, VIST was a little-known Latin American oil and gas company. But Louis’ Stock Grader gave it an “A” rating based on strong earnings growth, rising cash flow, and a surge in institutional buying.

Louis did his own deep dive … and found the stock to his liking.

VIST went on to post a 117% gain in under three months while the broader market kept falling.

And now… in the middle of what feels like political and economic chaos, Louis’ system is doing what it always does – finding winners.

Meanwhile, Louis calls Trump’s bold new economic agenda Liberation Day 2.0, and it issending shockwaves through the market. Unfortunately, too many investors are only seeing the fear on the surface.

But under the surface, Louis’ system is tracking:

A rare divergence in consumer spending vs. sentiment

vs. sentiment A sudden uptick in institutional accumulation

And massive “money rotation” into unloved sectors primed to surge under new policies

This isn’t just a gut feeling, or sentiment driven by press conferences or screaming headlines.

It’s data.

And the data is saying: It’s time to act.

Too many investors will likely miss this moment because they let emotions lead.

They’re waiting. Waiting for the all-clear or listening to fear-driven headlines.

But here is what Louis sees in his system…

The stocks with the best fundamentals are already rising—quietly, efficiently, and predictably. These are the stocks that will lead the charge when Trump’s full economic plan rolls out over the next 12 months.

You just have to know where to look.

Louis will walk you through everything during his Liberation Day 2.0 Summit next Wednesday—including:

Why this new economic era is nothing like the past four years

The three sectors positioned for a breakout under Trump’s Liberation agenda

And the name of his #1 stock pick for the next 90 days, completely free

Louis’ presentation is about generating repeatable payouts—$2,500, $4,800, even $45,000 or more in cash—again and again, using one of the most battle-tested tools in the history of American investing.

The markets are wild. Your emotions are loud. But profits belong to the calm, the rational, and the system-driven.

Sign up now to attend Louis’ Liberation Day 2.0 Summit.

Enjoy your weekend,

Luis Hernandez

Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace

The post Ditch the Crowd and Get Better Returns appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.