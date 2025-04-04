DISV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the DISV ETF (Symbol: DISV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.80, changing hands as low as $26.71 per share. DISV shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DISV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DISV's low point in its 52 week range is $25.64 per share, with $31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.55.

