Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) closed the latest trading day at $34.33, indicating a -0.95% change from the previous session's end. The stock performed in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

The the stock of industrial products and tools maker has risen by 13.83% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Distribution Solutions Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 11.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $430.55 million, up 23.63% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $1.78 billion, representing changes of +4.93% and +13.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Distribution Solutions Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.7% higher. Distribution Solutions Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Distribution Solutions Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.26. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.6.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.