Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 39.78

The average one-year price target for Distribution Solutions Group (NasdaqGS:DSGR) has been revised to 39.78 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 37.74 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.46% from the latest reported closing price of 32.22 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

King Luther Capital Management holds 36,358K shares representing 77.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norwood Investment Partners holds 932K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGR by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 709K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGR by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 354K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGR by 8.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 319K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Distribution Solutions Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson and Partsmaster's Managed Inventory process and the Company's problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

