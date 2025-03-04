DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $DSGR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS ($DSGR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $473,076,000 and earnings of $0.34 per share.
DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CATAWBA RIVER CAPITAL added 181,664 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,249,241
- NORWOOD INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 118,375 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,072,100
- INVESCO LTD. removed 101,636 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,496,278
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 79,402 shares (-24.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,731,428
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 64,129 shares (+67.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,206,037
- SCHWARTZ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC added 34,892 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,200,284
- ADVISORY RESEARCH INC removed 30,100 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,035,440
