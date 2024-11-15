News & Insights

Stocks

Distribution Finance Capital’s Shareholder Watrium Increases Stake

November 15, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Plc (GB:DFCH) has released an update.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Plc has reported that Watrium AS, a shareholder based in Oslo, Norway, has increased its voting rights in the company from 15.41% to 16.07% as of November 14, 2024. This change highlights a growing stake in the company, which could influence future strategic decisions and market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:DFCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.