Distribution Finance Capital’s Shareholder Watrium Increases Stake

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Plc has reported that Watrium AS, a shareholder based in Oslo, Norway, has increased its voting rights in the company from 15.41% to 16.07% as of November 14, 2024. This change highlights a growing stake in the company, which could influence future strategic decisions and market dynamics.

