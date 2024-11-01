News & Insights

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Sees Major Shareholding Shift

November 01, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Plc (GB:DFCH) has released an update.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Plc has reported a significant change in its major holdings, with Crucible Clarity Fund Plc acquiring 3.66% of the company’s voting rights. This notification highlights an increase in equity interest by Crucible Clarity, based in Douglas, Isle of Man, as of October 31, 2024. The change reflects a strategic move in the company’s shareholder composition, potentially influencing its financial direction.

