Distillate Deficit: How DINO is Positioned to Profit From Strong Margins

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO is a well-known operator of refineries located in Wyoming, Oklahoma, Washington, New Mexico, Utah and Kansas. On its third-quarterearnings call DINO expressed optimism about a favorable refining business environment in the near future.

The company also stated that strong global refining fundamentals are being supported by handsome utilization rates, low inventories of products and outages of refineries in Russia. To capitalize on this trend, HF Sinclair is focusing on producing distillates, representing diesel and jet fuel.

DINO highlighted that the supply of distillates is falling short of matching demand, aiding the prices of jet fuel and diesel. The company is well-positioned to gain since it is the leading producer of these fuels, depicting a strong outlook.

Like DINO, PBF & PSX May Also Gain

PBF Energy Inc. PBF and Phillips 66 PSX are also two leading energy companies with a strong refining footprint. With the refining business environment likely to be handsome, PBF and PSX are well poised to gain like DINO.

For 2026, both PBF and PSX have witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions over the past seven days.

DINO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of HF Sinclair have gained 30.9% over the past year compared with the 11.8% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, DINO trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 6.32X. This is above the broader industry average of 4.48X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO’s 2025 earnings has seen upward revisions over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HF Sinclair currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.